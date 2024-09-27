Kalispell Glacier boys, girls out to first-round leads at Western AA golf

BILLINGS — The boys from Kalispell Glacier shot to the lead in Round 1 of the Western AA divisional golf tournament Thursday while the Wolfpack girls did the same at Larchmont Golf Course.

Glacier's boys shot a opening-round 289, a sizzling 1-over par, to take a 10-stroke lead over second-place Missoula Sentinel.

Torren Murray led the way for the Wolfpack on Day 1, firing a 3-under 69 to sit in the top spot individually. Jonah Wynne was 1-under at 71 and Glacier teammate Sam Engellant shot an even-par 72.

On the girls side, Glacier shot a collective 374 to take a 10-stroke lead at the top of the field in the team standings.

Dylan Bartoletti of Butte High and Braelyn Ryan of Glacier are out in front of the girls leaderboard after Round 1, each with scores of 85. Helena Capital's Olivia McGreevey is in third after shooting 90.

The tournament concludes Friday at Canyon River in Missoula.

Western AA divisional golf tournament

First round, Thursday

at Larchmont, Missoula

BOYS

Team scores: Kalispell Glacier 289, Missoula Sentinel 299, Butte 318, Helena Capital 320, Kalispell Flathead 332, Missoula Big Sky 333, Helena 358, Missoula Hellgate 363.

Individual top 10: Torren Murray, Glacier, 69; Jonah Wynne Glacier, 71; Brenner Booth, Butte, 71; Jack Schaefer, Sentinel, 72; Hudson Goroski, Sentinel, 72; Sam Engellant, Glacier, 72; John Gilbert, Capital, 74; Willy Nowlen, Sentinel, 76; Luke Nelson, Glacier, 77; Dylan Morris, Kalispell Flathead, 78.

GIRLS

Team scores: Kalispell Glacier 374, Helena 384, Helena Capital 431, Butte 437, Missoula Sentinel 449, Missoula Big Sky 490.

Individual top 10: Dylan Bartoletti, Butte, 85; Braelyn Ryan, Glacier, 85; Olivia McGreevey, Capital, 90; Mia Taylor, Helena, 91; Maci Reiff, Sentinel, 94; Abbi Townsend, Glacier, 95; Cat Helmer, Hellgate, 96; Kendall Tkachyk, Glacier, 97; Mya Helvik, Helena, 97; Vaida Cole, Glacier, 97; Zoey Loberg, Big Sky, 97.

