Kalispell Flathead girls soccer coach resigns after incident at youth basketball tournament

KALISPELL — Kalispell Public Schools on Friday accepted the resignation of Flathead High School girls soccer head coach Cassie Congdon. This came after an internal investigation regarding an incident in a youth basketball tournament in Anaconda in December.

Flathead is searching for a new girls soccer coach for the second year in a row after Congdon resigned after only one season at the helm.

According to the school, the resignation comes after an incident at the Santa Slammer basketball tournament in Anaconda, where Congdon allegedly initiated a physical altercation with a referee. On Friday, the Anaconda county attorney confirmed an investigation into the altercation, but no charges have been filed.

The Bravettes went 2-12 in Congdon only season with the team.

MTN Sports has reached out to Congdon for comment on her resignation but has not heard back.

"Kalispell Public Schools has accepted the resignation of the Flathead High School girls varsity soccer coach following an internal investigation into an incident that occurred during the Santa Slammer basketball tournament in Anaconda in December 2025," a statement read.

