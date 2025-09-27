High School College More Sports Watch Now
Huntley Project, Shepherd punch tickets to flag football state tournament

WORDEN — Huntley Project and Shepherd both defeated top-seeded Roundup on Saturday at the Southern B divisional to earn berths to next weekend's flag football state tournament in Hamilton.

Third-seeded Project, which made it to the state title game last season, beat top-seeded Roundup 25-6, setting up a win-or-go-home game between Shepherd and Roundup.

Roundup scored first to take a 6-0 lead, but long touchdown passes from Kylynn Branson to Brooke Werth and Peyton Bailey gave Shepherd a 12-6 lead. The Fillies got an interception by Branson on Roundup's final possession to seal the win by that same 12-6 score.

