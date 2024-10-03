Hellgate goalkeeper Hank Shattuck breaks program shutout record in helping Knights to undefeated start

MISSOULA — Setting a school record is difficult in any sport, and one Missoula Hellgate goalie has shut out his opponents more than anyone in school history.

Hank Shattuck is a senior who broke the boys soccer program’s record of 22 career shutouts four games into this season. He's currently sitting at 25 shutouts.

Peter Byrne, the 2015 Montana Gatorade boys soccer player of the year, previously held the school record.

Since Shattuck joined the team as a freshman he has had his sights on breaking a record that stood for nearly a decade.

“I knew I had a lot of playing time freshman year and I knew that it was in the foreseeable future,” Shattuck said. “It was great to come off, for the team to congratulate me and finally get what I’ve been going for since freshman year.”

In the eyes of his coaches, Shattuck has led by example for a long time.

Hellgate head coach Jay Anderson said he trains every day to make himself and those around him better.

“He's one of those kids that comes to train, he wants to get better all the time,” Anderson said. “He's willing to listen to work on the things that he needs to work on, so it's great for him. We've had some success this year, and a lot of that has to do with him, as well.”

The Knights have started this season undefeated, and his teammates credit the team’s chemistry and Shattuck’s abilities in the goal allowing them to play freely.

Hellgate left back and longtime teammate Jack Martin explained the ease of playing with a goalie like Shattuck.

“It's really reassuring to know that, if worse comes to worst, we have the best keeper in the state behind us back in the sticks,” Martin said. “So, it's good to know that we have some assurance, and knowing his talent, how great of a player he is, it's really rare to see him give up a goal.”

While Shattuck’s teammates may look to him for leadership, he made it clear that none of what he has accomplished would be possible without their support.

“I can't stop thanking my team enough,” Shattuck said. “It's them that have pushed me to this goal. It's them that have been beside me this whole way, that's propelled me to be a better leader, a better player on and off the field.”

Hellgate (8-0-0) hosts Kalispell Flathead (2-7-0) on Thursday and travels to Kalispell Glacier (6-2-0) on Saturday.