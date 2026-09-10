HELENA — The Helena High girls cross country team is building momentum early in the 2026 season after another strong performance at the Flathead Invite in Kalispell.

The Bengals captured the team title behind impressive depth and pack running, placing seven runners inside the top 20 in the varsity girls race.

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Helena High girls cross country building early-season momentum after Flathead Invite victory

The Helena runners to finish inside the top 20 were Willa Sweeney (10th), Clara Ostby (11th), Kortney McKay (13th), McKenlee Young (14th), Isabel Ward (16th), Izzy Lundstrom (19th) and Emmie Bermingham (20th).

Helena head coach Jesse Zentz said the team’s mix of experienced runners and younger talent has helped fuel the Bengals’ early success.

“We have an incredible mix of young, talented girls that believe in themselves, old, talented girls that believe in themselves,” Zentz said. “But what really brings it all together is their willingness to work hard.”

That team depth has been one of the biggest strengths for Helena so far this season, with runners continuing to push each other both in practice and during races.

"I crossed the line and I turned around and like, there's a lot of my teammates coming,” McKay said. “And then I finished and there was teammates in front of me and like, my team was just all around me.”

The Bengals said their chemistry has helped create confidence throughout the roster early in the season.

“We have such a strong team connection,” Ward said. “I feel like our team is just so deep that we have so much talent, not only in the seniors but also the freshmen.”

Following the Flathead Invite victory, Helena now turns its attention toward the Bozeman Invitational on Sept. 12 as the Bengals continue building toward the postseason.

“I think we have a lot of confidence right now,” Bermingham said. “I mean, the Flathead meet went really great for our second meet. We’re super excited for Bozeman and for the rest of the season.”