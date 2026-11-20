HELENA — What once felt like a dream is getting closer to reality for Helena Capital golfer John Gilbert.

Gilbert officially signed last week to continue his golf career at Washington State University after a decorated run with the Bruins.

“Looking at it a year ago, it was just kind of like a dream,” Gilbert said. “But now it’s pretty close to happening.”

Gilbert won the Class AA boys state championship in 2025 and added the 2026 Montana State Juniors title this summer.

Capital golf coach Casey Lyndes says those results come from years of work.

“The kid lives at the golf course,” Lyndes said. “I remember being out at the country club when he was 5 or 6, and most kids are at the pool and he’s out chipping and putting. The work he puts in is just unmatched.”

Gilbert said Washington State’s coaching staff and roster helped make the school in Pullman, Wash., the right fit.

“The coaching staff was great. I love the coaches,” Gilbert said. “Each coach gets a personal connection with the player.”

Gilbert still has more golf ahead of him at Capital, but his next stop is officially set.

