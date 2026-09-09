Helena Capital now 4-0 with win over Missoula Big Sky in flag football matchup

HELENA — The Helena Capital flag football team stayed unbeaten Tuesday night, holding off Missoula Big Sky 14-12 at Vigilante Stadium to improve to 4-0.

The Bruins entered the matchup undefeated, while Big Sky was still searching for its first win at 0-2. Despite the records, the Eagles came out fast, scoring a touchdown on their opening drive to take the early lead.

Capital responded quickly with a rushing touchdown of its own before breaking off a big run later in the half to set up another score. This time, the Bruins finished the drive through the air to take a 14-6 lead into halftime.

Big Sky refused to go away, cutting the deficit to two points late in the third quarter with a short-yardage touchdown to make it 14-12.

The Eagles had a chance late, but Capital came up with a fourth-down stop in the fourth quarter to seal the win and remain undefeated.

“Coming out coaching these girls and getting a 4-0 man. We just — every day is a dream. It’s amazing,” Capital coach Lucas Canney said.

Outside linebacker Hannah Emmert said the team has continued to improve despite the sport still being in its early stages.

“I’m really proud of how we’ve developed with how little time we’ve had to be able to do this for our first year,” Emmert said.

As more schools across Montana continue adding girls flag football programs, Tuesday night’s matchup in Helena showed the continued growth and excitement surrounding the sport.