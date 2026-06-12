Helena Capital goalkeeper Owen Jenkins is Gatorade Montana boys soccer player of the year

CHICAGO — Owen Jenkins of Helena Capital has been named the 2025-26 Gatorade Montana boys soccer player of the year, the organization announced Friday.

Jenkins, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior goalkeeper, helped the Bruins reach the Class AA state semifinals. He recorded eight shutouts on the season and allowed just 12 goals. Jenkins also scored one goal and added three assists on offense.

“I have watched Owen evolve throughout his career,” Kalispell Glacier coach Ryan Billiet said in a Gatorade news release. “He is one of the best goalkeepers in state history. His overall technical excellence and distribution are at an elite level.”

According to the release, Jenkins traveled to Spain in the spring as part of an Olympic Development Program National Team, only the second boys player in Montana history to do so. He is set to continue his playing career at Seattle Pacific University.

The release also said Jenkins maintained a 3.71 grade-point average, is a member of Capital's National Honor Society and has volunteered as a peer tutor, youth goalie coach and as part of in-school movie nights.

Jenkins is the third player from Capital to receive the award, joining Ryan Palmer in 2003-04 and Adam Clinch in 2006-07.

Missoula Hellgate's Brady Reed won the 2024-25 award.