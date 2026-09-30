Helena Capital flag football stays unbeaten with dominant crosstown win over Helena High

HELENA — Helena Capital continued its perfect season Tuesday night, cruising past crosstown rival Helena 41-0 at Vigilante Stadium in a statement victory on the flag football field.

Capital wasted little time showing why it has become one of the top teams in the area. Helena came into the game riding a three-game winning streak, but the Bruins controlled the action from the opening possession.

Capital struck first with a creative reverse pass that found Madilyn Emmert in the end zone for the game’s opening touchdown, giving the Bruins an early 7-0 lead.

The Bruins kept the momentum rolling on their next scoring drive. Quarterback play and quick passing set up Avery Mergenthaler, who turned a short dump-off into a highlight-reel touchdown after making a defender miss and racing downfield for a touchdown.

Emmert continued to be a major factor throughout. Later in the game, Capital again found Emmert along the sideline, where she cut back across the field and used her speed to break free for another long score.

Capital’s offense continued to pile on points while the defense held Helena scoreless, sealing the victory.

With the win, Capital strengthens its hold on the crosstown bragging rights and improved to 5-0.