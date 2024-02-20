Hardin's Laura Sundheim selected for National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame

FORT SHAW — Laura Sundheim, a championship-winning coach at Hardin High School, has been selected for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA) Hall of Fame, the Montana Coaches Association announced Tuesday.

Sundheim has coached the Bulldogs across multiple sports in various roles since 1982. She was the Bulldogs' head volleyball and track and field coach for 21 years and head cross country coach for three years. She's also been an assistant coach with the volleyball, cross country and track programs.

During her tenure at Hardin, the Bulldogs have won six state volleyball championships and five state cross country titles. Her volleyball teams have also won 12 divisional titles.

Prior to her time at Hardin, Sundheim spent one year as an assistant coach on the women's basketball and track and field teams at Eastern Montana College (now MSU Billings) in 1979 and one year as the head girls basketball coach of the Nashua High School girls basketball and track teams.

Sundheim, a 2001 MCA Hall of Fame inductee, has been a five-team MCA coach of the year. The NHSACA awarded her the Kathy Holloway-Women of Inspiration Award in 2022.

Sundheim will formally be inducted at the NHSACA Hall of Fame Banquet on June 25 in Bismarck, N.D.