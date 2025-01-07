Great Falls High hosts college signing ceremony for athletes Conrad Schruth, Hanna Boyd

GREAT FALLS — Senior athletes Conrad Schruth and Hanna Boyd put pen to paper on signing with who they'll be competing in college for in front of friends and family Monday afternoon at Great Falls High School.

Schruth (cross country) will be headed to Carroll College to continue running, and Boyd (golf) has signed to hit the fairways with MSU Billings.

"I've loved my time at Great Falls High, and I'm excited to like run with guys who are passionate about running the same as I am, and willing to work as hard," Schruth said. "I think that'll help me just step it up to a next level as a runner."

"Golf is like definitely a harder sport to get recruited for," Boyd said. "There's very little options on how to like get recruited. So it just shows that if you can work hard, you can go to the places you want to go, and just is really about how hard you want to work."

Of course, both will be attending in-state schools, which excites the two.

"I'm glad I had the options to look around just because that was kind of the plan all along, stay in state," Schruth said. "I really enjoy where I am, enjoy the outdoors and all that, and glad Carroll wanted me to come run for them."

"I really love Montana, so I'm excited to stay in state," Boyd said. "I think that it's a really strong team (at MSUB), and I'll be a great addition. But also get to build like bonds with kids from not just Montana but there are some people from out of country, out of state, so get to make a lot of friendships and continue playing the sport I love."