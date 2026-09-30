Great Falls CMR's Jack Pinski chases state title after falling short a year ago

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls CMR senior Jack Pinski has one goal entering the Class AA state golf tournament this week: finish the job that he was mere strokes away from a year ago.

Pinski, who recently finished second at the Eastern AA divisional tournament, heads to state as one of the top golfers in Montana and a serious contender for the individual title.

The motivation stems from last season, when he held the lead late in the tournament before a difficult stretch cost him a chance at the title.

"I'm going to try and win," Pinski said. "I have some fire under my belt from what happened last year. I was in the lead through 27 holes, then on 16 I got bogey, which kind of just put me out of it and lost by three."

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CMR's Jack Pinski eyes state title after falling short one year ago

Now 17 years old and already a scratch golfer, Pinski credits his success to a mental approach that allows him to stay focused on the present rather than dwelling on past mistakes.

"When it's high pressure, I cannot remember my last shot," Pinski said. "I'm always focused on the next one. I just get in the moment."

That mentality has been years in the making. Pinski’s love for the game began at a young age, thanks to time spent golfing with his father.

"I think it was my dad on our outdoor putting green," Pinski said. "He had a little Snoopy club, I think, and just started putting around, and I was like, it's actually kind of fun."

According to CMR head coach Rylie Madsen, Pinski’s growth as a golfer has gone far beyond his physical game.

"His mental game has just matured so much more," Madsen said. "He's able to stay level-headed."

Madsen added that Pinski’s leadership has become an important part of the Rustlers' program, often motivating teammates in his own unique way.

While Pinski is known for his focus during competition, his teammates see a different side of him away from tournament rounds.

"If you watch me on the golf course and I practice here, two separate people," Pinski said. "Just the other day, I was giving haircuts to the kids at practice. We named it the Jack Pinski Barber Shop out of my truck."

The balance between competitiveness and camaraderie is part of what Pinski says the game has taught him. Despite golf's often solitary nature, he believes the sport has helped him grow both on and off the course.

"I feel like I'm more of a well-rounded person," Pinski said. "I'm pretty low-key and chill on the golf course. I don't talk too much out there. I just try to stay dialed in."

The Class AA stat golf tournament begins Thursday at Meadowlark Country Club in Great Falls.

