Great Falls CMR takes both games of baseball doubleheader at Bozeman

BOZEMAN — In its inaugural season, the Bozeman Hawks baseball team hosted Great Falls CMR for a doubleheader on Monday.

Watch the highlights here:

Great Falls CMR takes both games in Doubleheader at Bozeman

CMR took command early in the first game. In the top of the second inning, Gage Allen drove in Dalton Hoggen as the Rustlers took a 5-0 lead.

Bozeman's Everett Norick got the first hit of the game for the Hawks in the sixth inning, but they were unable to answer the deficit as CMR took the first game 15-0.

The Hawks started off hot in the second game. A hit by Sam Sullivan sent Boston Brown home for a run as Bozeman took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second.

CMR battled back to take a 7-4 lead in the bottom of the third. Connor Rudolph hit a ball deep to the outfield, bringing home Chase Little to extend the Rustlers' lead to 8-4. CMR went on to win Game 2, 20-10.