Great Falls CMR inducts 12 new members in to Rustler Legends Hall of Fame

GREAT FALLS — As part of Great Falls CMR's homecoming week, the school inducted 12 new members into its Rustler Legends Hall of Fame Thursday night.

This year's class marked the second-ever group to be inducted.

"You look at the people up on that wall and it's pretty impressive of who's up there and what they've done," new inductee Gary Lowry said following the ceremony.

"I feel honored to be a part of (the hall of fame)," new inductee Branch Brady said. "You've got some real legends."

Lowry was a three-year varsity football and basketball player for CMR. He was also well known for his time spent on the coaching staff of the football team.

Brady, on the other hand, has been coaching cross country and track and field for the Rustlers since the 1970s.

When asked if they ever envisioned themselves being inducted, both inductees said, "No, I didn't."

"I just wanted to go out and play football or get on the basketball court, and I had no idea that things would build like it has," Lowry said. "This is a special moment."

"It's a big deal," Brady said. "I'm very flattered, it's fun."

Also in this year's class of inductees are Patrick Dwyer, Michele (Buresh) Chalmers, Wanda Jewell, Paul Schafer, Terry Graham, Jerry Kuntz, Sparky Kottke, Wiley Kendle, Jim Grant and Jim Bergene.

The new inductees will lead Friday's homecoming parade as grand marshals before being honored again at halftime of the Rustlers' game against Billings Skyview.