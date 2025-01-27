Watch Now
Gallatin soccer standout Emery Streets signs with Washington State

X / WSU Cougar Soccer
Gallatin soccer standout Emery Streets has signed to play at Washington State.
PULLMAN, Wash. — Gallatin High soccer standout Emery Streets has signed to play at Washington State, the Cougars announced Monday.

Streets scored a state-best 23 goals and assisted on seven others in helping the Raptors to a 10-2-2 record in the regular season and the No. 2 seed for the Class AA state soccer playoffs.

In the playoffs, Gallatin defeated Helena 2-1 in overtime — Streets scored the game-tying goal to force the extra time — in the quarterfinal round. The Raptors then defeated Missoula Sentinel 6-0 in the semifinal round with Streets finding the back of the net three times.

Gallatin lost to crosstown rival Bozeman High 2-0 in the championship match.

Streets is set to join a Washington State squad that went 8-5-6 last season.

