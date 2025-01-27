Gallatin soccer standout Emery Streets signs with Washington State

PULLMAN, Wash. — Gallatin High soccer standout Emery Streets has signed to play at Washington State, the Cougars announced Monday.

Streets scored a state-best 23 goals and assisted on seven others in helping the Raptors to a 10-2-2 record in the regular season and the No. 2 seed for the Class AA state soccer playoffs.

Welcome to Wazzu, Emery Streets!



Emery joins the Cougar family from Bozeman, where she helped lead her Gallatin Raptors to the AA state title game last fall as the leading goal scorer.



Welcome to the Palouse, Emery! 🐾 #gocougs pic.twitter.com/OUYLXoikso — Washington State Soccer (@WSUCougarSoccer) January 27, 2025

In the playoffs, Gallatin defeated Helena 2-1 in overtime — Streets scored the game-tying goal to force the extra time — in the quarterfinal round. The Raptors then defeated Missoula Sentinel 6-0 in the semifinal round with Streets finding the back of the net three times.

Gallatin lost to crosstown rival Bozeman High 2-0 in the championship match.

Streets is set to join a Washington State squad that went 8-5-6 last season.

