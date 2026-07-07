BOZEMAN — This summer you'll find Jason Fleury guiding at his fly fishing lodge.

But come fall, Fleury will take the reins of Gallatin High School's first girls flag football team.

Watch the video here:

Gallatin High School names Jason Fleury as girls flag football coach for inaugural season

Fleury's oldest daughter, Annalise, will be a sophomore at Gallatin this fall.

"She loves the game of football," Flurey said. "(She) probably knows the game of football even better than I do."

Her love of football drove her to ask her dad to coach a club girls flag football team earlier this year.

"I thought it would be very similar to the game of football I grew up with, which it is not," Fleury said. "It's a completely different game. It's so fast paced and just an absolute ton of fun, (and I) had a blast coaching that."

The club team began with barely enough girls to field a team.

"By the end of the season we had almost enough to have fielded two teams," Fleury said. "Just the the enthusiasm around the sport is absolutely contagious and spreading like wildfire."

So when his daughter asked him to coach again at the high school level, the answer was a no-brainer.

"This is such a great opportunity to hopefully build that foundation (and) grow from as best we can," Fleury said. "It seems like if you can put that time in from the very beginning and make sure that foundation is solid, great things can come from that."

Fleury wants to pour everything he has into this season.

"(I want to) make sure these girls are getting the level of coaching that they need," Fleury said, "and put our best foot forward out there."

Despite the season still being a month and a half away, the participation numbers are already growing for the Raptors.

"We've got a ton of interest," Fleury said. "We put up a post on Instagram. ... I think within eight hours we had 18 girls already signed up that want to play, and Gallatin High is stacked with some phenomenal athletes."

The Raptors will look forward to showing the Bozeman community what they're capable of on the flag football field come August.