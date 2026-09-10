BOZEMAN — In its inaugural season, the Gallatin High School girls flag football team has found success early, beginning the season 3-0.

The Raptors have outscored their opponents 58-7 across the first three games.

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Gallatin girls flag football begins inaugural season 3-0 behind work ethic, team unity

Gallatin junior Taylor Duneman said the team has been off to a really great start.

"Everyone's having a super fun season," Duneman said. "It's been super positive and it's everybody's first year, so there's less pressure about being perfect, and we've just been learning."

Duneman said part of that learning process started prior to the high school season with club season.

Her teammate and fellow junior Vanessa Nassar elaborated.

"We got to work with the (Montana State Bobcats) and the (Atlanta) Falcons, and that got our girls prepared for what the season (was) going to look like," Nassar said. "And then we've had some really good coaches, and they've been really supportive, so I think that's helped us."

In its first season, flag football drew interest from 34 players at Gallatin.

The addition of the sport gave players like Duneman a chance to be part of a team.

"I've never had a sport to play in the fall," Duneman said. "So it's just been super fun to have something to do."

After dropping volleyball in the eighth grade, sophomore Annalise Fleury was excited to play a fall sport again, as well.

"I've always loved football (but) I've never really had an option to play it," Fluery said. "I really missed playing (a fall) sport, so this came up and it was kind of a no-brainer."

The team's closeness has played a big role this season despite only playing together for a short time.

Fluery credits starting 3-0 to the team's work ethic.

"Everybody on our team wants to work hard and also knows that that's how we're going to excel in the later season," Fleury said. "So, I think having that and just having a team that works together so well and just meshes is super helpful."

Nassar echoed this sentiment.

"I think the fact that we can become so close off the field and in school has really brought us together," Nassar said. "When we're playing and being able to connect in different ways."

"The amount of times we say hi to each other in the hallways is insane," Fleury said with a smile. "But it's so fun and having (your teammates) around you is so nice."

The Raptors' next varsity game is Saturday, Sept. 19, in Billings.

Gallatin informed flag football parents of a coaching transition Friday morning. Jason Fleury will not continue as coach, and Allie Carter is taking over as head coach.