Gallatin baseball remains undefeated with win over crosstown rival Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Wednesday marked the first time Gallatin and Bozeman High faced one another in baseball.
Gallatin struck first, leading 2-0 after the first inning.
Watch the highlights here:
Gallatin remains undefeated in win over crosstown rival Bozeman
In the second and third innings the Raptors scored seven runs, taking a 16-0 lead after three.
Bozeman was unable to answer in the bottom of the third, forcing a run-rule ending.
Gallatin remains unbeaten this season in its first season playing baseball.