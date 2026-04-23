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Gallatin baseball remains undefeated with win over crosstown rival Bozeman

Gallatin remains undefeated in win over crosstown rival Bozeman
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BOZEMAN — Wednesday marked the first time Gallatin and Bozeman High faced one another in baseball.

Gallatin struck first, leading 2-0 after the first inning.

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Gallatin remains undefeated in win over crosstown rival Bozeman

In the second and third innings the Raptors scored seven runs, taking a 16-0 lead after three.

Bozeman was unable to answer in the bottom of the third, forcing a run-rule ending.

Gallatin remains unbeaten this season in its first season playing baseball.

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