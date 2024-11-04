Former Billings Senior player Andrew Kreiter reflects on state titles 20 years apart

BILLINGS — Billings Senior's state title on the soccer pitch Saturday night came almost exactly 20 years since its last, bringing out fans and former players from all over.

"I can remember 20 years — this was so important for me. High school was so important. I remember everything about the day we won," said Andrew Kreiter. "I remember the words that coach Don (Pertuit) said to me. I remember all the things my best friends said to me. It sticks with you."

Kreiter was a member of that Broncs team that won in Kalispell in 2004. He played collegiately at Seattle Pacific, later did some coaching at Seattle University and has lived in the area since. But he knew he had to make a trip back home to watch a shot at history.

"When I saw they were playing West at Daylis 20 years after we won it, I was like, 'Man, I can't miss this.' I had a free flight on Alaska, so I went home to see my family and cheer these guys on," Kreiter said.

It's a different world surrounding soccer in the Billings community than it was 20 years ago when Kreiter and his teammates last hoisted that championship trophy.

"To see them win this, I hope that young kids in Billings see this and just want to be a part of it. I hope they want to come to Senior and carry on the tradition that (Pertuit) and Larry (Martin) started so long ago is so important. And now that coach Jace (Beck) has," Kreiter said.

"I'd love to see them win a couple more in the next few years. It's only three, so we've got some catching up to do with some of the Hellgates and Wests. It's very cool to be a part of."

We'll see what kind of impact this state title has on the next generation.

