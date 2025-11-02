Ezekiel Leighton hat trick propels Gallatin boys to first Class AA soccer title

BOZEMAN — When asked if he could have drawn up a better way to conclude his high school soccer career, Ezekiel Leighton was unsure if he could.

The Gallatin High senior racked up a hat trick against Missoula Hellgate to help lift the Raptors to a 3-2 victory over Missoula Hellgate in the Class AA boys soccer championship on a warm Saturday afternoon at Bozeman Sports Park.

It was the first championship appearance and first title for the Raptors in program history. Both Gallatin and Hellgate concluded their seasons at 15-2.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Ezekiel Leighton hat trick propels Gallatin boys to first ever soccer title

"This is just such an achievement for the team," said Leighton. "I'm so happy that we got it done.

"It feel like a culmination of everything from freshman to senior year. It means a lot to me but I think it's just the team. Even though my name's on the stat sheet I really think it's just been the entire team."

The Knights, who were looking for their ninth overall title, scored in the first minute off a goal from junior Dieu Merci Asende. Gallatin responded in the 15th minute off Leighton's first goal which was setup by a deep assist from Max Graham and tied the game at 1-1. The two teamed up again to score in the 53rd off a corner kick from Graham to put the Raptors up 2-1.

Leighton then scored an unassisted goal in the 72nd minute to seal the hat trick. Asende a second goal in the 75th minute to cut the lead to 3-2 but the Knights couldn't get a tying goal.

Fourth-year Gallatin coach Michael Furstenberg took over the program during Leighton's freshman year and said watching him get to have such a standout performance in the championship and in front of a home crowd was special.

"We talk with Zeke about being in the right spots at the right moments," said Furstenberg. "He just comes in everyday and competes at practice and in games and for him to have that moment is an awesome position for him to be in and something he won't soon forget."

