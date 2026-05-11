Evan Tande of Scobey, Savage's Aspen Peterson win Eastern C golf titles; lead teams to victory, as well

SIDNEY — Evan Tande of Scobey and Aspen Peterson of Savage claimed medalist honors for the Eastern C golf tournament Monday at Sidney Golf Course.

Scobey’s boys and Savage’s girls followed their leaders on to team championships, as well.

Tande’s four birdies and six pars helped him to an 8-over-par 72. That was one stroke better than Landon Lawrence of Forsyth, who shot 1-over on the back nine and birdied his final two holes. Third-place Cooper Axtman, also of Scobey and the reigning Class C champion, was six shots behind his teammate Tande.

Paced by Tande and Axtman, the defending champion Spartans shot 254, 12 strokes better than second-place Forsyth. Jordan (292) and Broadus (294) rounded out the top four teams.

Peterson finished the day with a 91 to claim the girls’ victory. Adisyn Kennedy of Absarokee was three shots off the pace to finish second and was followed by Remi Pederson of Forsyth, who came in at 95.

Savage’s girls shot 313 to win the team title. In second was Scobey at 330, Broadus was third with 333 and Winifred was the final team qualifier at 340. Absarokee was just one stroke shy of Winifred.

The top four teams and top 18 individuals qualify for the state tournament May 19-20 at Marias Valley Golf and Country Club in Shelby.

BOYS

Team results: Scobey 254, Forsyth 266, Jordan 292, Broadus 294, Absarokee 297, Whitewater 283, Westby-Grenora 302, Park City 323, Culbertson 328, Froid-Lake 332, Bainville 358, Brockton 362, Custer-Hysham 383, Savage 396.

Top 18 individuals: 1, Evan Tande, Scobey, 78; 2, Landon Lawrence, Forsyth, 79; 3, Cooper Axtman, Scobey, 84; 4, Patrick No Runner, Broadus, 85; 5, Dalton Kennedy, Absarokee, 87; 6, Gabe Fulton, Forsyth, 90; T7, Brecken Maher, Scobey, 92; T7, Tavyn Jacobson, Westby-Grenora, 92; T7, Noah Martin, Culbertson, 93; T10, Koby Saylor, Jordan, 94; T10, Aydan Stentoft, Scobey, 94; T12, Samual Simonson, Whitewater, 95; T12, Carsen Kelm, Froid-Lake, 95; T14, Caleb Burgess, Jordan, 97; T14, Bryan Bidwell, Forsyth, 97; 16, Matthew Emineth, Park City, 98; 17, Kenan LaBrie, Whitewater, 100; 18, Logan Nordlund, Jordan, 101.

GIRLS

Team results: Savage 313, Scobey 330, Broadus 333, Winifred 340, Absarokee 341, Jordan 362, Richey-Lambert 373.

Top 18 individuals: 1, Aspen Peterson, Savage, 91; 2, Adisyn Kennedy, Absarokee, 94; 3, Remi Pederson, Forsyth, 95; 4, Emma McPherson, Savage, 101; 5, Kennedy Simonson, Whitewater, 101; T6, Lexi Bahnmiller, Winifred, 105; T6, Gracy Buechler, Westby-Grenora 105; T8, Jen Ewen, Winfield, 106; T8, Kimber Hodge, Broadus, 106; 10, Laney Williams, Broadus, 107; 11, Avery Wolfe, Scobey, 108; 12, Ashlynn Fladager, Scobey, 110; T13; Emerson Fladager, Scobey, 112; T13, Chandi Johnson, Bainville, 112; 15, Claire Lekvold, Scobey, 114; 16, Aubrey Smith, Jordan, 115; 17, Kami Herzog, Absarokee, 118; 18, Quetzai Marquina, Richey-Lambert, 119.