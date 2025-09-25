Eastern AA golf: Great Falls CMRs Jack Pinski, Billings Senior's Payton Tryan win titles

GREAT FALLS — The Eastern AA divisional golf tournament wrapped up Thursday at Eagle Falls Golf Club, with Great Falls CMR's Jack Pinski and Billings Senior's Payton Tryan taking home individual medalist honors.

Bozeman High swept the boys and girls team titles. The Bozeman boys shot a two-round score of 596 while the girls finished the tournament with a cumulative total of 695.

CMR's Pinksi shot 71 in Thursday's final round after opening with a 73 on Wednesday for a two-day total of 144. He eclipsed second-place Isaac Mosser and Gallatin's Ryan Dailey by two strokes.

Senior's Tryan won the girls crown with a two-round total of 156 (75-81). She outpaced second-place Lilia Troxel of Belgrade by four strokes.

The Class AA state golf tournament tees off Thursday, Oct. 2, at the Butte Country Club.,

Following is a look at the Eastern AA divisional results:

Eastern AA

Sept. 24-25

at Eagle Falls Golf Club, Great Falls

BOYS

Team scores: 1, Bozeman, 297-299—596; 1, Gallatin, 297-303—600; 3, Great Falls CMR, 306-308—614; 4, Billings West, 314-318—632; 5, Billings Skyview, 314-321—635; 6, Billings Senior, 316-326—642; 7, Belgrade, 341-334—675; 8, Great Falls, 365-362—727.

Top 15: 1, Jack Pinski, CMR, 73-71—144; T2, Isaac Mosser, Skyview, 72-74—146; T2, Ryan Dailey, Gallatin, 74-72—146; T4, Billy Benjamin, Skyview, 72-76—148; T4, Benson Lauermann, Gallatin, 72-76—148; 6, Will Benne, 74-75—149; T7, Jackson Hageman, CMR, 73-77—150; T7, Caiden Pershing, Bozeman, 75-75—150; T7, Cooper Bourret, Bozeman, 77-73—150; T10, Cole Lozier, West, 74-77—151; T10, Cobe Sacry, Gallatin, 77-74—151; T12, Finn Darnell, Bozeman, 72-80—152; T12, Reid Wilkinson, Bozeman, 76-76—152; 14, Brady Bechtold, Senior, 76-78—154; 15, Brek Strobel, West, 75-80—155.

GIRLS

Team scores:

1, Bozeman, 355-340—695; 2, Gallatin, 345-357—702; 3, Billings Senior, 347-366—713; 4, Billings West, 353-368—721; 5, Great Falls CMR, 358-375—733; 6, Billings Skyview, 410-401—811; 7, Belgrade, 425-427—852; 8, Great Falls, 420-434—854.

Top 15: 1, Payton Tryan, Senior, 75-81—156; 2, Lilia Troxel, Belgrade, 83-77—160; 3, Breckin Frederick, Gallatin, 82-80—162; 4, Anna Fenhaus, West, 83-81—164; 5, Kira Connell, Bozeman, 84-81—165; 6, Heidi Huber, Bozeman, 87-79—166; 7, Quincy Weymouth, CMR, 87-81—168; 8, Brooklynn Hageman, CMR, 80-89—169; T9, Avery Gardner, Bozeman, 83-88—171; T9, Paige Loberg, West, 85-86—171; 11, Aerin Ryan, Gallatin, 80-95—175; 12, Ashley Emineth, Senior, 88-91—179; 13, Cailyn Rudolph, Skyview, 95-85—180; T14, Ava Bryson, Senior, 87-94—181; T14, Jade Schmitz, Gallatin, 92-89—181.

