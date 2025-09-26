Eastern A golf: Laurel's Grady Wilder, Livingston's Anna Lende claim titles

BILLINGS — Grady Wilder of Laurel and Anna Lende of Livingston took home individual championships at the Eastern A divisional golf tournament Friday at Lake Hills Golf Course.

Wilder and Livingston's Stuart Gentry finished the 18-hole tourney tied, each with a 1-over 73. Wilder, however, defeated Gentry in a playoff to prevail.

For the girls, Livingston's Lende won the girls crown with a one-day total of 74, which outpaced second-place Jordan Nielsen of Central by five shots.

The Rams, however, cruised to the team crown by putting four scoring golfers in the top 15 and finishing with a 48-shot victory over the second-place Rangers.

The boys team title went to Livingston, which thanks to Gentry, his brother Sawyer Gentry and two other top-15 finishers, edged Billings Central by three shots in the standings.

The Class A state golf tournament tees off Friday, Oct. 3, at the Sidney Country Club. Following is a look at the Eastern A divisional results:

Eastern A

Sept. 26

at Lake Hills Golf Course, Billings

BOYS

Team scores: 1, Livingston, 311; 2, Billings Central, 314; 3, Laurel, 327; 4, Sidney, 330; 5, East Helena, 360; 6, Lewistown, 371; 7, Miles City, 376; 8, Lockwood, 380; 9, Glendive, 394; 10, Hardin, 402; 11, Havre, 404.

Top 15: T1, Grady Wilder, Laurel, 73 (won in playoff); T1, Stuart Gentry, Livingston; 3, Sawyer Gentry, Livingston, 75; 4, Caleb Fornshell, Central, 76; T5, Colin Jensen, Central, 78; T5, Royce Taylor, Laurel, 78; T5, Kason Brown, Lewistown, 78; 8, Kalen Price, Sidney, 79; T9, Walker Hayes, Central, 80; T9, Carson Mangel, Central, 80; T11, Brady Collins, Sidney, 81; T11, Luca Zanoni, Livingston, 81; T13, Reid Larson, East Helena, 82; T13, Matthew Hermanson, Central, 82; T13, Raymond Olds, Livingston, 82.

GIRLS

Team scores: 1, Billings Central, 339; 2, Livingston, 387; 3, Lewistown, 397; 4, Miles City, 400; 5, Glendive, 425; 6, Lockwood, 427; 7, Sidney, 432; 8, Laurel, 477.

Top 15: 1, Anna Lende, Livingston, 74; 2, Jordan Nielsen, Central, 79; 3, Berkley Park, Central, 83; 4, Izzy Baisch, Sidney, 85; 5, Kaitlin Ferris, Central, 87; T6, Izzabella Weber, Lockwood, 90; T6, Brynn Drga, Miles City, 90; T6, Cece Fornshell, Central, 90; 9, Bailey Bruce, Central, 92; 10, Ava Flotkoetter, Miles City, 93; T11, Autumn Goodan, Lewistown, 96; T11, Kami Moline, Lewistown, 96; 13, Carter Jacobik, Livingston, 99; T14, Harper Andersen, Laurel, 100; T14, Allie Wade, Glendive, 100.

