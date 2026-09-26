Eastern A golf: Colin Jensen, Autumn Goodan claim top honors at divisionals

HELENA — Colin Jensen of Billings Central and Autumn Goodan of Lewistown won individual medalist honors Friday at the Eastern A divisional golf tournament at the Fox Ridge Golf Course.

Jensen fired a 5-under 67 to win the one-day tournament by three strokes over Laurel's Royce Taylor. Jensen helped spearhead a team title for the Rams, who shot a collective 5-over 293 to outpace second-place Livingston (308) and third-place Laurel.

Lewistown's Goodan, meanwhile, won the girls individual championship in a playoff over Central's CeCe Fornshell. Goodan and Fornshell tied with matching 16-over 88s after 18 holes. Goodan eventually outlasted Fornshell on a third playoff hole.

The girls team title went to Lewistown, who shot a total score of 388 to outpace second-place Glendive 404 and third-place Livingston 411.

The Class A boys and girls state golf tournaments will be played next week, Oct. 1-2, at the Marias Valley Golf & Country Club in Shelby.

BOYS

Team scores: 1, Billings Central 293; 2, Livingston 308; 3, Laurel 321; 4, Lockwood 323; 5, Sidney 325; 6, East Helena 329; 7, Glendive 332; 8, Lewistown 343; T9, Havre 362; T9, Miles City 362; 11, Hardin, 483.

Top 10: 1, Colin Jensen, Billings Central, 67; 2, Royce Taylor, Laurel, 70; 3, Carson Mangel, Billings Central, 72; 4, Sawyer Gentry, Livingston, 73; T5, Stuart Gentry, Livingston, 75; T5, Matthew Hermanson, Billings Central, 75; T5, Lincoln McPhie, Lockwood, 75; 8, Conner Price, Sidney, 76; T9, Grady Wilder, Laurel, 78; T9, Canon Greene, Glendive, 78.

GIRLS

Team scores: 1, Lewistown 388; 2, Glendive 404; 3, Livingston 411; 4, Miles City 426; 5, Sidney 437; 6, Laurel 473; 7, Billings Central 478.

Top 10: T1, Autumn Goodan, Lewistown, 88 (won playoff); T1, CeCe Fornshell, Billings Central, 88; T3, Murphy McPherson, Glendive, 93; T3, Ava Flotkoetter, Miles City, 93; T5, McKenna Tiesen, Sidney, 94; T5, Chloe Gremaux, Lewistown, 94; T5, Emry Fox, Lockwood, 94; 8, Emily Schilling, Livingston, 97; T9, BrookeLynn Bray, East Helena, 99; T9, Brynn Drga, Miles City, 99; T9, Maysen Petersen, Sidney, 99.

