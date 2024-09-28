Corvallis boys, Whitefish girls capture Western A divisional golf trophies

ANACONDA — The Corvallis boys and Whitefish girls handily won the team championships at the Western A divisional golf tournament Friday at Old Works.

But the real drama came in the individual competitions.

Brady Powell of Corvallis outlasted Hamilton's Tyce O'Connell in three playoff holes to win the individual boys title.

Powell and O'Connell both shot even-par 72s to tie for the top spot after 18, and Powell eventually prevailed with a short birdie putt on No. 17 to overcome O'Connell.

Katie Lewis, last year's state champion, was the individual medalist on the girls side, shooting a 4-over 76 to outpace second-place Keni Wade of Bigfork, last year's state runner-up, by two strokes. Whitefish's Stella Jaffe, with a score of 80, placed third.

The Class A state golf tournament begins Friday, Oct. 4, at the Polson Bay Golf Course.

Western A divisional golf tournament

Friday

at Old Works, Anaconda

BOYS

Team scores: Corvallis 13-over, Whitefish 35-over, Columbia Falls 37-over, Frenchtown 41-over, Hamilton 43-over, Polson 50-over, Ronan 56-over, Dillon 59-over, Butte Central 62-over, Bigfork 105-over, Stevensville 107-over, Browning 121-over, Libby 155-over.

Individual top 10: Brady Powell, Corvallis, 72; Tyce O'Connell, Hamilton, 72; Max Milton, Polson, 73; Aden Rickels, Whitefish, 75; Tag Jessop, Corvallis, 75; Josh Bender, Hamilton, 75; Tate Jessop, Corvallis, 76; Winslow Peters, Columbia Falls, 76; Will Pickard, Columbia Falls, 78; Dylan Wirt, Corvallis, 78;

GIRLS

Team scores: Whitefish 80-over, Frenchtown 94-over, Dillon 112-over, Bigfork 120-over, Hamilton 128-over, Polson 200-over.

Individual top 10: Katie Lewis, Frenchtown, 76; Keni Wade, Bigfork, 78; Stella Jaffe, Whitefish, 80; Skylar LaPierre, Dillon, 88; Kila Cannon, Polson, 88; Ryhlee Scott, Whitefish, 92; Cameron Burnett, Hamilton, 93; Karlee Brown, Whitefish, 94; Keegan Campbell, Bigfork, 94; Briley Alberi, Dillon, 96.

