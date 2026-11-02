BILLINGS — The Billings Central boys are on top of Class A soccer once again.

The Rams prevailed 1-0 over Whitefish this past Saturday in Billings thanks to a goal in the final minute by Cal Weisen.

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Constant attack led Billings Central boys to 2nd Class A soccer title in 3 years

"I felt the ball touch my foot and everything went dark. My head poofed away, floated, and I saw the keeper and just thought, 'I've got to slot this,'" Weisen told MTN Sports. "Then my whole body just shifted and I just yelled with everything. My whole body just lifted in the air."

"The whole season (Weisen) has been a great goal scorer. I trust him every time I see him up on that line," Central's Holden Guenthner said. "Just playing that ball and trusting him to get it done and get that last finish."

Guenthner had seemingly put Central ahead 1-0 in the first half after knocking a header into the back of the net, but the assistant referee's flag was up for offside.

Still, the Rams kept the pressure on until finally breaking through.

"Our coach, he pushes us to be the best. In situations like that it's unlucky, but stuff happens and we've got to move on. That's the only way I can put it," Weisen said.

Weisen's goal elicited a near endless roar from Central's student section, which minutes later mobbed the Rams in the middle of Amend Park.

"It's the most people I've seen at one of my games, and it just feels surreal the whole school can come and support our team," Guenthner said.

"It means so much. All season it was hard to get people here because of football, cross country and such," Weisen said. "It made me feel like I've got support and I can do the things I need to do. It helped me so much more to play my game."

That makes it two titles in three years for the Rams, who also finished the 2026 year without a loss.