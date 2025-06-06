Competing with Charlton: Great Falls CMR tennis player Howard Daniel

GREAT FALLS — Welcome to a new summer series called Competing with Charlton, where I take on an athlete one-on-one in a top sport in which they take part.

For the first rendition, an appropriate athlete to feature is Great Falls CMR incoming junior Howard Daniel of the boys tennis team.

WATCH THE VIDEO (TO SEE ME LOSE):

Competing with Charlton: CMR tennis' Howard Daniel

Daniel has been part of back-to-back Class AA state team championships for the Rustlers and recently placed third overall in the singles category at the state meet.

If you live in the KRTV viewing market and would like to be considered for this series over the summer, send me an email at will.charlton@krtv.com or message me on Instagram @willcharltontv.