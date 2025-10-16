Columbia Falls soccer teams prepare to battle as top Class A playoff seeds

COLUMBIA FALLS — For the second year in a row, the boys and girls soccer programs at Columbia Falls both took the top spot in the North division during the regular season.

Although the squads’ accomplishments may be similar, their journey to No. 1 seeds for the Class A playoffs were not.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Columbia Falls Soccer programs prepare to battle as both teams secure top seed in playoffs

On the girls side, the Wildkats ended their season with no losses and two draws to secure the top position, and they achieved this as a senior-heavy team that has been playing together for years.

Senior captain Bella Mann said the team’s chemistry made the game easier to play as the season has gone on.

“We're a super tight-knit group,” Mann said. “We've been playing together for a super long time, since I've been little, I've been playing with these girls. I think it means a lot to have that, and it's something super special just knowing how each other plays and we've been playing for so long, so it makes it easy."

On the boys side, coach O’Brien Byrd said this is one of the youngest teams he has ever coached, and it will have to be ready for an uphill climb if they want to get deep in the playoffs.

“We're going to face adversity,” Byrd said. “It's going to be the first time for most all of these players to face adversity in a win-or-go-home scenario, and rely on the coaching, rely on everything that they know and their instincts, and just give it their all and see what happens.”

Even with a young team, there are still experienced seniors such as Jackson Harris who believe this team has what it takes to bring home a championship.

“The fact that we put in a lot more work and we're out here grinding in the cold and in the snow, I think says a lot about us and our mentality,” Harris said. “I think it's just like mostly a mentality thing that we've got to just get the job done.”

For both squads, the community has also watched them grow up from their younger days to now, and it is clear that both teams will want to put on a show for their home fans for the playoffs.

Girls coach and Columbia Falls native Thomas Clark understands just how big having both teams in the top seed is for the community.

“We have a great soccer community here in Columbia Falls, which is unique for rural Montana,” Clark said. “A lot of people have put in hard work to make that happen. It's really cool because the community comes out and supports both groups, and it's special to be a part of, and none of us are taking that for granted.”

Columbia Falls' girls will welcome Billings Central on Saturday at 11 a.m. for a quarterfinal game. The boys will host Lone Peak at 1:15 p.m. in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

