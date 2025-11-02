Columbia Falls shuts out Bigfork to take home second state soccer title

COLUMBIA FALLS — Columbia Falls left no doubt about who the top girls soccer team is in Class A with a dominating performance Saturday, winning the state championship with a 4-0 victory over Bigfork.

The first half was a scoreless effort thanks to terrific goalie play by both keepers, Elaina Dorr for the Wildkats and Irelynd Vigil for the Valkyries.

Despite Columbia Falls' aggressive approach in the first half, Vigil stayed on top, making multiple key saves to keep her team in the mix through one half in a 0-0 match.

But the second half was a different story. In the 21st minute, Columbia Falls' Riley Byrd set up a perfect corner kick for Tatiana Raymond to head home, breaking the deadlock.

Shortly after senior captain Mila Johns snuck one past the Vigil to quickly give the Wildkats a 2-0 lead and all the momentum.

That momentum was short-lived until sophomore forward Onnikka Lawrence quickly put herself in position to score two goals within 30 seconds of each other to catapult the Wildkats into a four-goal lead toward the end of the match.

That would be all she wrote as Columbia Falls secured its second state championship in program history and the first since 2004.

