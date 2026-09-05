BILLINGS — The Columbia Falls girls and Billings Central boys picked up victories in Class A soccer on Saturday at Amend Park.

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Columbia Falls girls, Billings Central boys victorious in soccer doubleheader

The Columbia Falls girls built a 3-0 lead on Central on the backs of goals from Onnikka Lawrence and June Johnston before Rams junior Emerson Dull made it 3-1 with less than three minutes to play.

The Central boys put pressure on Columbia Falls throughout the match, but sophomore Cal Weisen’s goal in the opening 10 minutes proved to be the difference as the Rams held on for a 1-0 shutout win.