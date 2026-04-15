Columbia Falls baseball takes top spot in the North with 15-4 win over Bigfork

COLUMBIA FALLS — Columbia Falls fought its way back to the top of the Class A/B North standings Tuesday with a commanding 15-4 win over Bigfork.

Bigfork wasted little time getting on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning with Rye Rodriguez scoring off a Max Schara double.

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Columbia Falls takes top spot in the north with 15-4 win over Bigfork

A dropped third strike led to another run scored for Bigfork and the Vikings were in business through one frame.

However, the fun stopped there with Columbia Falls pouncing on Bigfork, taking the lead in the bottom of the first thanks in part to a bases-loaded single from Tristan Victor that scored two runs.

The real difference maker was the Wildcats’ seven-run second inning, which made the deficit too much for the Vikings and a mercy rule was called after the top of the fifth.

Columbia Falls will next play at Libby while Bigfork will take on Browning at home. Both games are scheduled for Thursday.

