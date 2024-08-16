Great Falls CMR announces new 'Legendary Rustlers' hall of fame class

GREAT FALLS — Last year, Great Falls CMR High School invented the "Legendary Rustlers" hall of fame as a way to celebrate former athletes, coaches and people who brought about positive impact.

On Aug. 5, the 2024 class was announced.

"There are members on this year's class that could have made it last year," CMR associate principal Nate Achenbach said Thursday.

Last year's inaugural class of 30 included names such as Dave Dickenson, Jack Johnson and Josh Huestis.

This incoming class features 12 new members. Achenbach made mention of three.

"One of our new inductees is the first principal of CMR, Jim Bergene," Achenbach said. "Patrick Dwyer — we missed him the first time around — he played seven years in the NHL. Wanda Jewell is an Olympian. She's actually gone now and was judging at the Olympics. She was a shooter in 1984, earned a bronze medal."

The other inductees include former athletes Michele Chalmers and Paul Schafer; former coaches Branch Brady, Terry Graham, Jerry Kuntz, Sparky Kottke and Gary Lowry; and "Legendary Rustlers" Wiley Kendle and Jim Grant.

The induction ceremony takes place Oct. 3 during CMR's homecoming week.

