Centerville's Grady Dow, Katharine Taylor sweep medalist honors at Western C golf

SHELBY — Centerville's Grady Dow and Katharine Taylor won individual medalist honors at the Western C divisional golf meet Monday at the Marias Valley Golf and Country Club.

Dow carded five birdies to finish with a 1-under-par 71 and outpace runner-up Phin Cataldo of Superior, who finished with 79 strokes. Dow, who was the only golfer to finish under par on the day, had back-to-back birdies on Nos. 1 and 2. He also birdied Nos. 8, 10 and 15.

Seeley-Swan, the boys team champion, saw Land Neudecker place third individually with an 8-over-par 80 and Eli Nicolas finish in a tie for fifth with an 84. Trey Good, with a 24-over 96, was the Blackhawks' other scorer as Seeley-Swan finished with 260 strokes (44 over par).

Manhattan Christian, led by Max Venhuizen and Finley Skillman in seventh and eighth, was second in the boys team race with 271 strokes. Stanford and Highwood were third and fourth with 288 and 289 strokes, respectively.

Taylor had four pars to finish with a 20-over-par 92 on her way to the top of the girls leaderboard. She finished six strokes clear of second-place Haley Sander of Manhattan Christian. Seeley-Swan's Audrey Stevenson and St. Regis' Khila Teeters tied for third with 99s, and Lydia Visser of Manhattan Christian was fifth with a 101.

Sander and Visser, along with 10th-place Austin Smith, led Manhattan Christian to the girls team trophy. The Eagles finished with a 311 score, 95 strokes over par. Belt placed second with 330 strokes.

Centerville, Power-Dutton-Brady and Highwood each finished with 353 strokes, with Centerville and P-D-B winning a playoff to determine the third- and fourth-place team finishers. The top four teams and top 18 individuals qualify for the state tournament, which will be right back at the Marias Valley Golf and Country Club May 19-20.

BOYS

Team results: Seeley-Swan 260, Manhattan Christian 271, Stanford 288, Highwood 289, St. Regis 290, Hobson-Moore 293, Superior 299, Harlowton 304, Centerville 305, Belt 312, Cascade 313, Drummond 314, White Sulphur Springs 315, Valier 324, Gardiner 339, Sunburst 346, Two Eagle River 386, Heart Butte 404.

Top 18 individuals: 1, Grady Dow, Centerville, 71; 2, Phin Cataldo, Superior, 79; 3, Land Neudecker, Seeley-Swan, 80; 4, Denver Thomas, St. Regis, 81; T5, Eli Nicolas, Seeley-Swan, 84; T5, Carter Warren, St. Patrick's, 84; 7, Max Venhuizen, Manhattan Christian, 85; 8, Finley Skillman, Manhattan Christian, 87; 9, Ryder Bowman, Highwood, 89; 10, Tyce Smith, Stanford, 90; T11, Jason Kerr, White Sulphur Springs, 91; T11, Adam Lynn, Hobson-Moore, 91; 13, Cliff Pethel, Belt, 94; T14, Bryton Mikkelson, Hobson-Moore, 95; T14, Riley Evans, Highwood, 95; T16, Conner Lulis, St. Regis, 96; T16, Trey Good, Seeley-Swan, 96; T18, Willie Hettinger, Harlowton, 98; T18, Lucas Spatig, Drummond, 98; T18, Toby Willner, Gardiner, 98; T18, Gage Mitchell, Stanford, 98.

GIRLS

Team results: Manhattan Christian 311, Belt 330, Centerville 353, Power-Dutton-Brady 353, Highwood 353, Gardiner 408, Harlowton 423.

Note: Centerville and Power-Dutton-Brady defeated Highwood in a playoff hole.

Top 18 individuals: 1, Katharine Taylor, Centerville, 92; 2, Haley Sander, Manhattan Christian, 98; T3, Audrey Stevenson, Seeley-Swan, 99; T3, Khila Teeters, St. Regis, 99; 5, Lydia Visser, Manhattan Christian, 101; T6, Paisley Enos, Belt, 102; T6, Zoey Schoonover, Power-Dutton-Brady, 102; 8, Tiegan Mortensen, Highwood, 105; 9, Kate Hedstrom, Belt, 111; 10, Austin Smith, Manhattan Christian, 112; 11, Reagan Riley, Gardiner, 113; 12, Olivia Moran, Belt, 117; 13, Shayla Clayton, White Sulphur Springs, 118; 14, Journey Browning; Gardiner, 15, Cambree Clark, Drummond, 122; T16, Taelie Breen, Harlowton-Ryegate, 123; T16, Jackie Wetsch, Drummond, 123; T18, Eden Miller, Highwood, 124; T18, Vera Fink, Highwood, 124.