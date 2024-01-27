Bozeman High's Nathan Neil is Montana boys Gatorade cross country runner of year

(Editor's note: Gatorade press release.)

CHICAGO — Bozeman High's Nathan Neil has been named the 2023 Montana Gatorade boys cross country runner of the year.

Neil, a senior, earned All-American honors by finishing third at Nike Cross Nationals this past season. Neil’s time of 15:18.6 was only 2.1 seconds behind the winner.

He also won the Class AA state cross country meet in 14:45.47, breaking the tape 41.75 seconds ahead of his next-closest competitor and leading the Hawks to a second-place finish as a team. He followed that by winning the Nike Cross Northwest Regional Championships by more than 15 seconds.

Neil's grade-point average is 3.90. He is a member of his school’s Project Connect, which promotes a culture of compassion and inclusion. He has volunteered locally as part of multiple community service initiatives through his church youth group.

Neil has a scholarship to run at the University of Washington beginning this fall.

