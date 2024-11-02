Bozeman girls blank crosstown foe Gallatin, seize back-to-back Class AA soccer championships

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman girls soccer team concluded its 2024 season in the same way it wrapped up the 2023 campaign — undefeated and state as champions.

And this time the Hawks did so by beating their crosstown rival.

Bozeman delivered a 2-0 shutout against Bozeman Gallatin to claim its second straight Class AA title on Saturday on its home field while also posting back-to-back undefeated seasons.

"I don't know if I've had quite this dominant of a group over two seasons like this," said Bozeman head coach Erika Cannon. "Soccer is such a crazy game so to make it through two seasons is quite impressive."

Bozeman's goals came in the first and second half with Meg Murphy finding the back of the net in the ninth minute and Hadley Brown scoring off a corner kick from Maya Bossenbrook in the 48th.

The Hawks' offense then kept the ball on Gallatin's side of the field for much of the remainder of the match, with the Raptors only mustering a few shots.

The Hawks conclude the season at 14-0-2. Bozeman's draws were 1-1 ties against Gallatin and Billings West in the regular season with the Hawks topping the Golden Bears 3-1 in Tuesday's semifinals.

"It's amazing, our goal was this all season," said Brown. "So to finish it off this great was awesome. We put in the work and we got the reward. I'm just very excited about it."

