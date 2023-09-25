Watch Now
Bozeman Gallatin girls, Bozeman High's Nathan Neil win at Mountain West Cross Country Classic

Bozeman Gallatin
Posted at 5:51 PM, Sep 25, 2023
MISSOULA — The Bozeman Gallatin girls won the team title at the prestigious Mountain West Cross Country Classic on Saturday.

The Raptors finished with 123 team points to out-pace Bozeman High and Hardin, which finished with 131 and 136, respectively. Claire Rutherford led Gallatin with a third-place finish, crossing the line in 18 minutes, 40.2 seconds. Isabel Ross, seventh with a time of 18:53.5, and Bella Determan, eighth with an 18:56.3, also had top-10 finishes for Gallatin.

Kylee Neil and Natalie Nicholas were the top finishers for Bozeman, placing fourth and ninth respectively. Neil had a time of 18:51.5, and Nicholas had a time of 19:14.5. Karis Brightwings-Pease was Hardin's top finisher, clocking a 19:15.4 to place 10th.

Logan Hofstee of East Valley (Spokane, Wash.) won the girls race with a time of 17:44.8.

Bozeman's boys finished second overall behind individual medalist Nathan Neil. The senior won the race in 15:09.8, finishing more than 20 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher, Kade Brownell of Mt. Spokane, Wash. (15:30.3).

The Hawks totaled 75 team points, finishing behind Coeur D'Alene, Idaho (45) and ahead of Billings West (159), Helena High (172) and Great Falls High (195). Jeremy Posdon (13th, 16:05.6) and Daniel Johnson (16th, 16:12.5) also had top-20 finishes for Bozeman.

Billings West was led by Mason Moler, who clocked a 15:53.9 to place seventh.

Mountain West Classic

Saturday at University Golf Course, Missoula

BOYS

Team top 5: Coeur D'Alene (Idaho) 45, Bozeman High 75, Billings West 159, Helena High 172, Great Falls High 195.

Individual top 10: Nathan Neil, Bozeman, 15:09.8; Kade Brownell, Mt. Spokane (Wash.), 15:30.3; Jacob King, Coeur D'Alene (Idaho), 15:40.9; Maximus Cervi-Skinner, Coeur D'Alene (Idaho), 15:41.9; Oren Arthun, Manhattan Christian, 15:43.3; Ryan Harrington, Great Falls, 15:46.9; Grey Piseno, Billings Central, 15:48.0; Mason Moler, Billings West, 15:53.9; Ben Bird, Hardin, 15:54.9; Peyton Summers, Wolf Point, 15:59.1.

Complete boys results

GIRLS

Team top 5: Bozeman Gallatin 123, Bozeman High 131, Hardin 136, Preston (Idaho) 165, Missoula Hellgate 169.

Individual top 10: Logan Hofstee, East Valley (Spokane, Wash.), 17:44.8; Raegan Borg, Mead (Spokane, Wash.), 18:39.0; Claire Rutherford, Gallatin, 18:40.2; Kyle Neil, Bozeman, 18:51.5; Jamison Molloy, Hellgate, 18:52.0; Lauren Bissen, Kalispell Glacier, 18:53.4; Isabel Ross, Gallatin, 18:53.5; Bella Determan, Gallatin, 18:56.3; Natalie Nicholas, Bozeman, 19:14.5; Karis Brightwings-Pease, Hardin, 19:15.4.

Complete girls results

