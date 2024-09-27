Bozeman boys, Gallatin girls take home Eastern AA divisional golf titles

BILLINGS — The Bozeman High boys and Bozeman Gallatin girls made good on their first-round performances by clinching Eastern AA golf team titles following the second and final round Thursday at Lake Hills.

Bozeman's boys led the field by 16 strokes after Day 1 and finished the final round 23 strokes ahead of second-place Gallatin to win the crown.

Gallatin's girls, meanwhile, finished the tournament 19 strokes ahead of second place Billings West to capture the team trophy.

Individually, Great Falls CMR's Jack Pinski shot a second-round 69 to finish with an overall score of 141 to claim boys medalist honors. Bozeman's Cooper Bourret (72-71—142) and Billings Skyview's Isaac Mosser (74-73—147) placed second and third, respectively.

Great Falls High's Hanna Boyd entered Thursday in a tie for the top spot and clinched the individual girls title by shooting a final-round 73, matching her first-round score to finish with a 146.

Bozeman's Kira Connell (76-77—153) and Billings Senior's Becca Washington (73-82—155) rounded out the top three among the medalists.

The 2024 Class AA state golf tournament tees off next Thursday at Northern Pines Golf Club in Kalispell.

Eastern AA divisional golf tournament

at Lake Hills Golf Course, Billings

Final round, Thursday

BOYS

Team scores: Bozeman, 295-303—598; Bozeman Gallatin, 311-310—621; Billings West, 312-328—640; Billings Skyview 324-323—647, Billings Senior, 319-331—650; Great Falls CMR, 341-323—664; Belgrade, 345-334—679; Great Falls, 366-349—715.

Individual top 10: Jack Pinski, CMR, 72-69—141; Cooper Bourret, Bozeman, 72-71—143; Isaac Mosser, Skyview, 74-73—147; Cobe Sacry, Gallatin, 72-79—151; David Bickerstaff, Bozeman, 76-77—153; Brek Strobel, West, 78-75—153; Jack McKee, Bozeman, 76-78—154; Ryan Dailey, Gallatin, 82-72—154; Reid Wilkinson, Bozeman, 71-87—158; Payton O'Neil, West, 76-82—158.

GIRLS

Team scores: Bozeman Gallatin 328-330—658; Billings West, 342-335—677; Bozeman 338-343—681; Billings Senior, 343-347—690; Belgrade, 365-376—441; Great Falls CMR, 377-394—771; Billings Skyview, 392-407—799; Great Falls 395-406—801.

Individual top 10: Hanna Boyd, Great Falls, 73-73-146; Kira Connell, Bozeman, 76-77—153; Becca Washington, Senior, 73-82—155; Addison Bleile, Gallatin, 74-83—157; Mielle Kavran, West, 81-76—157; Kiah Holmes-Morrissey, Gallatin, 80-78—158; Anna Fenhaus, West, 85-78—163; Avery Gardner, Bozeman, 79-85—164; Liv Kobold, 85-82—167; Paige Loberg, West, 84-86—170; Charlotte Rasper, Gallatin, 87-83—170.

