Bozeman boys, Gallatin girls grab Day 1 leads at Eastern AA divisional golf tournament

BILLINGS — The Bozeman boys and Gallatin girls have Day 1 leads at the Eastern AA golf tournament, which teed off Wednesday at Lake Hills Golf Course.

The Bozeman boys are 7-over par as a team, 16 strokes better than second-place Gallatin. Reid Wilkinson led the Hawks with a 1-under 71 to top the individual leaderboard Wednesday, while teammate Cooper Bourret shot an even-par 72. Bourret is tied with Gallatin's Cobe Sacry and Great Falls CMR's Jack Pinski for second.

Isaac Mosser of Billings Skyview sits fifth after an opening-round 74.

Addison Bleili led the Gallatin girls with a 2-over 74 in Wednesday's first round and sits in third on the individual leaderboard. The Raptors, who also got an 80 from Kiah Holmes-Morrissey, are 10 strokes ahead of second-place Bozeman in the team standings.

Becca Washington of Billings Senior and Hanna Boyd of Great Falls High are tied for first after carding 1-over 73s. Bozeman's Kira Connell (76) and Avery Gardner (79) are fourth and fifth, respectively.

The tournament concludes with Round 2 on Thursday.

Eastern AA divisional golf tournament

at Lake Hills Golf Course, Billings

Round 1, Wednesday

BOYS

Team scores: Bozeman, 295; Gallatin, 311; West, 312; Senior, 319; Skyview, 324; CMR, 341; Belgrade, 345; Great Falls, 366.

Individual top 10: Reid Wilkinson, Bozeman, 71; Cooper Bourret, Bozeman, 72; Jack Pinski, CMR, 72; Cobe Sacry, Gallatin, 72; Isaac Mosser, Skyview, 74; Jack Mckee, Bozeman, 76; Payton O'Neil, West, 76; David Bickerstaff, Bozeman, 76; Brek Strobel, West, 78; Grant Wassmer, West, 78; David McPherson, Senior, 78.

GIRLS

Team scores: Gallatin 328; Bozeman 338; West, 342; Senior, 343; Belgrade, 365; CMR, 377; Skyview, 392; Great Falls 395.

Individual top 10: Becca Washington, Senior, 73; Hanna Boyd, Great Falls, 73; Addison Bleile, Gallatin, 74; Kira Connell, Bozeman, 76; Avery Gardner, Bozeman, 79; Kiah Holmes-Morrissey, Gallatin, 80; Mielle Kavran, West, 81; Quincy Weymouth, CMR, 81; Paige Loberg, West, 84; Anna Fenhaus, West, 85; Lilia Troxel, Belgrade, 85; Liv Kobold, Senior, 85.