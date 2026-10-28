Bozeman boys, Gallatin girls advance to Class AA soccer championships

BOZEMAN — On Tuesday afternoon, the Bozeman High boys and Gallatin girls soccer teams advanced to the Class AA state soccer championship round.

Gallatin's girls moved on with a 1-0 win over Billings West in the semifinals. A corner kick by Joslynn Jones sealed the victory for the Raptors.

This season marks the third year straight for the Raptors in the championship game, and their fifth appearance since 2021.

Watch the highlights of both games here:

Bozeman boys, Gallatin girls advance to AA soccer championships

Gallatin faces Missoula Sentinel on Saturday in Missoula for a rematch of the 2022 Class AA championship match, where the Raptors came out on top 3-1 for their first girls title.

The Bozeman boys soccer team beat Missoula Hellgate 2-0 to also advance to a AA championship game against Missoula Sentinel.

James Dyk opened the scoring for the Hawks, and Soren Fricke added the second goal.

It's the Hawks' first championship appearance since 2023, where they beat Billings West 1-0 for the program's sixth boys soccer state title.