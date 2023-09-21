Bozeman boys, Billings Senior girls lead after Eastern AA golf first round

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman High boys and Billings Senior girls got out to Round 1 leads at the Eastern AA divisional golf tournament Thursday at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club.

Bozeman's boys combined to card 307 strokes, taking a 3-shot lead on second-place Billings Skyview after the first day of action. The Hawks and Falcons combined for the top six spots on the individual leaderboard. Bozeman's Jack Mckee and Skyview's Logan Connolly are tied for first with 4-over-par 75s, Bozeman's David Bickerstaff sits in third with a 76, Bozeman's Logan Lynch and Skyview's Isaac Mosser are tied for fourth with 77s, and Skyview's Tye Boone is sixth with a 78.

Senior's girls built their first-round lead behind top-6 rounds from four golfers. Kenzie Walsh tops the leaderboard after shooting a 1-over-par 72 for the Broncs, who also got strong rounds from Becca Washington (third with an 80), Lauren Mayala (fifth with an 84) and Moe Kobold (sixth with an 85).

Bella Johnson of Billings West sits in second place after a first-round 73. The Golden Bears are also second in the team standings, trailing Senior by 34 strokes.

The second round of the Eastern AA divisional golf tournament is scheduled to tee off at 10 a.m. Friday at Riverside Country Club.

Eastern AA Divisional Golf

First round

Thursday at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club, Bozeman

BOYS

Team: Bozeman High 307, Billings Skyview 310, Bozeman Gallatin 332, Billings West 334, Great Falls CMR 348, Billings Senior 351, Great Falls High 364, Belgrade 367.

Individual top 10: Logan Connolly, Skyview, 75; Jack Mckee, Bozeman, 75; David Bickerstaff, Bozeman, 76; Isaac Mosser, Skyview, 77; Logan Lynch, Bozeman, 77; Tye Boone, Skyview, 78; Jackson Eckley, Senior, 79; Cole Lozier, West, 79; Reid Wilkinson, Bozeman, 79.

GIRLS

Team: Billings Senior 321, Billings West 355, Bozeman Gallatin 361, Belgrade 370, Bozeman High 375, Great Falls CMR 380, Billings Skyview 416, Great Falls High 438.

Individual top 10 (plus ties): Kenzie Walsh, Senior, 72; Bella Johnson, West, 73; Becca Washington, Senior, 80; Addison Bleile, Gallatin, 82; Lauren Mayala, Senior, 84; Moe Kobold, Senior, 85; Ryann Walker, CMR, 86; Lilia Troxel, Belgrade, 87; Alison Shenk, West, 89; Hanna Boyd, Great Falls, 89; Kiah Holmes-Morrissey, Gallatin, 89.