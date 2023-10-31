Watch Now
Bozeman blanks Missoula Hellgate 2-0 for Class AA girls soccer crown

BOZEMAN — The state championship trophy for Class AA girls soccer is headed back to Bozeman High School for the first time in seven years.

Mya Bossenbrook scored two goals Tuesday and Bozeman shut out Missoula Hellgate 2-0 to win the program's first title since 2016. It is the ninth championship in team history.

Bossenbrook scored her first goal in the opening half, then followed with her next tally in the second half.

The Hawks, No. 1 from the Eastern division, finished the season with a 16-0-1 record. In the postseason they defeated Kalispell Flathead 1-0 in the quarterfinals and beat Missoula Sentinel 2-0 in the semifinals.

Missoula Hellgate, the No. seed from the Western AA, was making its first appearance in title game in program history. The championship match was originally scheduled for last Saturday but inclement weather forced a postponement until Tuesday.

