Great Falls High girls prevail, boys draw in crosstown soccer matches

GREAT FALLS — For the second time this fall, Great Falls Memorial Stadium switched from a football field to a soccer pitch for a pair of crosstown soccer clashes.

The Great Falls High and CMR boys tied 0-0, while the Bison girls were able to win their first match of the fall 2-0.

The goalkeepers for each of the boys squads, CMR's Shane Thomas and Great Falls' Owen Crosson, stood on their heads in the match.

For the girls, Great Falls goalie Aza Trombley made save after save while Madeline Fowell and Kaylee Hammond each delivered a goal.

