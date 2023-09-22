Billings Skyview boys, Billings Senior girls win Eastern AA golf championships

BOZEMAN — Logan Connolly and Isaac Mosser played to a 1-2 finish to help the Billings Skyview boys rally past Bozeman High for the Eastern AA divisional golf team championship Friday at Riverside Country Club. Billings Senior won the girls team title after building a large lead on Thursday and extending it further on Friday.

Connolly shot a 4-over-par 76 on Friday to pull away from the field for a 4-stroke win. He was tied with Bozeman's Jack Mckee after Thursday's first round, but Connolly was one of only four golfers in the 70s on Friday. Mosser shot a 78 and Tye Boone, another Falcon, shot a 79. Bozeman's Reid Wilkinson also shot 79 on Friday.

Between Connolly, Mosser, Boone and Keaton Miller, who carded an 84 Friday, Skyview's boys totaled 317 strokes in Round 2. They finished the two-round tournament with 627 strokes, one better than Bozeman's 628. Connolly took individual medalist honors with a two-day total of 151 strokes. Mosser was second with 155, followed by Bozeman's Mckee with 156. Boone totaled 157 strokes to tie for fourth with Bozeman's Logan Lynch and David Bickerstaff.

Senior's girls, meanwhile, dominated the two-day tournament. They held a 34-stroke lead after the first round and ultimately topped second-place Billings West by 65 strokes. The Broncs were led by Kenzie Walsh, who topped the girls leaderboard both days. She followed her first-round 72 with a 77 Friday for a two-day total of 149 strokes. Becca Washington also shot a 77 Friday to finish in third place with a two-day score of 157 for Senior, which also had Lauren Mayala and Moe Kobold tie for eighth with 179 strokes.

Bella Johnson of West was second with 151 total strokes. Ryann Walker of Great Falls CMR placed fourth with 173 strokes, and Bozeman Gallatin's Addison Bleile was fifth with 175.

The Class AA state golf tournament is Sept. 28-29 at Lake Hills Golf Course in Billings.

Eastern AA Divisional Golf

Thursday at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club, Bozeman

Friday at Riverside Country Club, Bozeman

BOYS

Team: Billings Skyview 31-317 — 627; Bozeman High 307-321 — 628; Bozeman Gallatin 332-336 — 668; Billings West 334-341 — 675; Billings Senior 351-339 — 690; Great Falls CMR 348-364 — 712; Great Falls High 364-381 — 745; Belgrade 367-379 — 746.

Individual top 10: Logan Connolly, Skyview, 75-76 — 151; Isaac Mosser, Skyview 77-78 — 155; Jack Mckee, Bozeman, 75-81 — 156; Logan Lynch, Bozeman, 77-80 — 157; Tye Boone, Skyview, 78-79 — 157; David Bickerstaff, Bozeman, 76-81 — 157; Reid Wilkinson, Bozeman, 79-79 — 158; Jackson Eckley, Senior, 79-80 — 159; Cole Lozier, West, 79-82 — 161; Keaton Miller, Skyview, 80-84 — 164.

GIRLS

Team: Billings Senior 321-343 — 664, Billings West 355-374 — 729, Bozeman Gallatin 361-380 — 741, Bozeman High 375-394 — 769, Belgrade 370-400 — 770, Great Falls CMR 380-396 — 776, Billings Skyview 416-440 — 856, Great Falls High 438-448 — 886.

Individual top 10 (including ties): Kenzie Walsh, Senior, 72-77 — 149; Bella Johnson, West, 73-78 — 151; Becca Washington, Senior, 80-77 — 157; Ryann Walker, CMR, 86-87 — 173; Addison Bleile, Gallatin, 82-93 — 175; Kiah Holmes-Morrissey, Gallatin, 89-89 — 178; Mielle Kavran, West, 94-84 — 178; Lauren Mayala, Senior, 84-95 — 179; Moe Kobold, Senior, 85-94 — 179; Leila Mamangun, Belgrade, 92-87 — 179.