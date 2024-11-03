Billings Senior outlasts rival Billings West in PKs to claim first soccer title since 2004

BILLINGS — For the first time 2004, Billings Senior is the Class AA boys soccer state champion.

And it took everything the Broncs had to win the trophy over crosstown rival Billings West at Daylis Stadium on Saturday. The teams ended regulation — and both overtime halves — knotted at 0-0 before Senior ultimately prevailed 5-4 in PKs.

The Broncs, who were the East's second seed, advanced to the championship with a thrilling 3-2 comeback win at Missoula Hellgate in the semifinals on Tuesday. Saturday's match brought similar intensity.

Senior goalkeeper Jack Switzer proved to be the difference. After preserving a clean sheet through 100 minutes, the sophomore stopped West's Jasper Jackman on the Golden Bears' first attempt.

Lucas Thompson stepped up and found the back of the net to give Senior a 1-0 lead, and the Broncs had the pressure on the Bears. The teams traded successful attempts — Quinn Jurovich, Ashten May and Brennen Ellis for West and Pedro Fontes, Kevin Kershaw and Charlie Duffy for Senior — to set up the critical final PKs with Senior leading 4-3.

Kyler Fix put his kick in to bring West back even. Then Senior's Henry Kelling got his ball past Ellis to lift Senior to the 5-4 advantage and the state title.

Saturday's match was the first time Senior and West had ever played each other for a state title. During the regular season, the teams played to a 1-1 draw in their first meeting and Senior won the second 2-0.

The Broncs finished the season 14-1-2, a year after losing in the quarterfinal round and two years after losing in the state championship. Senior has now won three state titles, the others coming in 1999 and 2004.

West finishes its season with a 10-7-1 record. The Golden Bears entered the playoffs as the East's third seed and didn't allow a goal in their three playoff matches — wins over Billings Skyview, Helena Capital and Bozeman Gallatin — leading up to Saturday's championship. It's the second straight year West has finished as the state runner-up.

