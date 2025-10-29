Billings Senior girls surge past Billings West, into Class AA soccer championship

BILLINGS — The Billings Senior girls will play for the Class AA state soccer championship for the first time since winning it all in 2013.
Meadow Mahlmeister deposited a pair of goals to lead the Broncs over crosstown rival West 3-0 in Tuesday evening's semifinal at Amend Park.
WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:
Mahlmeister's first scoring strike of the game came in the 27th minute and was followed just 90 seconds later by freshman teammate Cora Carahasen's left-footed goal from the top of the box.
Mahlmeister scored her second goal in the 61st minute and Senior keeper Emberlyn Agyeman-Budu kept the Golden Bears scoreless to send Senior into Saturday's title game.
The Broncs will host Saturday's 12 p.m. championship match against Gallatin, which topped Bozeman 8-1 on Tuesday afternoon. Senior and Gallatin split their two regular season meetings.