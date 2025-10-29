Billings Senior girls surge past Billings West, into Class AA soccer championship

BILLINGS — The Billings Senior girls will play for the Class AA state soccer championship for the first time since winning it all in 2013.

Meadow Mahlmeister deposited a pair of goals to lead the Broncs over crosstown rival West 3-0 in Tuesday evening's semifinal at Amend Park.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Billings Senior girls surge past West, into Class AA championship game

Mahlmeister's first scoring strike of the game came in the 27th minute and was followed just 90 seconds later by freshman teammate Cora Carahasen's left-footed goal from the top of the box.

Mahlmeister scored her second goal in the 61st minute and Senior keeper Emberlyn Agyeman-Budu kept the Golden Bears scoreless to send Senior into Saturday's title game.

The Broncs will host Saturday's 12 p.m. championship match against Gallatin, which topped Bozeman 8-1 on Tuesday afternoon. Senior and Gallatin split their two regular season meetings.

