Billings Senior boys soccer looking to build momentum entering postseason

Last fall marked the first time the Billings Senior boys were crowned Class AA soccer champions in 20 years. That breakthrough was monumental for the program, especially for this year’s returnees.

“Still having that underdog mentality, which is what Senior brings, so letting our young student-athletes understand it's not going to be given to us," Senior head coach Jace Beck said. "We're going to have to fight for what we deserve. It's a stepping stone, but it's a good life lesson, too."

“It kind of helped us realize that we can do it. It's been 20 years since it happened before, so it kind of seemed like this dream trying to get there. But we realized it's something that can actually happen," senior defender Aiden Lund said.

Beck feels as if his team chemistry is Senior’s strongest trait, and it’s something that continuously gets stronger the more often the Broncs share the field.

“Essentially I think we all love being here, so when we are here we get work done. We work hard and try to do everything right and try to get better. The longer we're here the better we should be getting, as long as we keep that same attitude," Beck said.

The Broncs have a good primer for the postseason with the close to their schedule. Senior gets the three teams it previously lost to, and rival West, which helps keep the focus level up late in the season.

“I think we're all very upset about those results, and it's really created a thing in our heads to get focused and lock in," Senior midfielder Dusty Cullingworth said. "We are ready to play and I think that's perfect for playoffs, because we'll have that focused mentality that will carry into the playoffs."

The Broncs and West will share the field on Tuesday, Oct. 14, at Amend Park in Billings.