Billings Central scores late, tops Whitefish for first Class A boys soccer title since 2009

BILLINGS — It was a long time coming for the Billings Central Rams boys soccer team.

And as if the wait for their first Class A championship since 2009 wasn’t long enough, Saturday’s state title match was extended until almost the very end.

But then Sawyer Guenthner got his head on a Bowman Seitz indirect kick and slotted the ball into the net with 5:27 left in the second half of overtime, and the Rams held on from there for a 3-2 victory over Whitefish at Amend Park to hoist the championship trophy for the second time in school history.

Cole Bland had a long blast for a goal and added a penalty kick to offset two Bulldogs’ PKs as the Rams forged a different result from a 1-0 loss to Whitefish in last year’s title match.

“Our goal was just to win,” said first-year coach Bilechi Sumaila, who took over when previous coach Nolan Trafton stepped aside to concentrate more fully on his principal duties at Billings Central.

“Nolan had a fairly good squad, but unfortunately didn’t finish the job last year. I came in and said, ‘You guys are already there. Just go all the way and finish the job.’ Thank God we managed to do that.”

Halfway through the first half the Rams found themselves down 2-0 when the Bulldogs were awarded spot kicks on a handball call and a foul in the box on Central keeper Logan Hutzenbiler.

Kyler Jonson buried them both, about five minutes apart, putting the Rams (15-0-0) in what seemed like a precarious position.

“That’s the first time we’ve been down all season, and it really shocked us,” Bland said. “Initially, our heads were low, but we all got together and had a talk. We had 60 minutes left to score two goals (to tie), and we made it work.”

And quickly. Less than a minute after Jonson’s second goal, Bland sent one off the post from outside the 18-yard box to get the Rams into halftime with a more comfortable one-goal deficit.

Then, with 26:50 left in regulation, the Rams were awarded a PK, and Bland made it count to equalize at 2-2.

Mike Scherting / MTN Sports The Billings Central boys soccer team celebrates its Class A state championship victory after a 3-2 overtime win over Whitefish at Amend Park in Billings on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.

Both keepers were tested the rest of the way, and Charlie Dow of Whitefish made a diving stop to deny Bland a hat trick with 3:50 left in the overtime’s first half.

Shortly after the teams switched sides of the field for the second half of OT, Guenthner was substituted into the game. About three minutes later, he headed in what turned out to be the state-championship clinching goal.

In those late moments, when everything is on the line, a freaky bounce or an errant kick can decide things. A moment of brilliance can, as well.

“It’s amazing,” Guenthner said. “I subbed into the game and you could just feel the buzz. You could feel everyone around you cheering, so, obviously in the back of your mind you’re thinking, ‘Oh, if I make a mistake it might cost us the game.’

“But at the same time, you’ve trained every single day up until this day, and you know you’re going to put on a show.”

Showtime is over. And so is the Rams’ wait.

