Billings Central freshman Addison Kegel is state's Gatorade cross country runner of year

CHICAGO — Billings Central freshman Addison Kegel on Wednesday was named Montana's Gatorade girls cross country runner of the year.

The award recognizes Kegel as the state's top high school girls cross country athlete. The 5-foot-5 freshman won the Nike Cross Northwest Regional championships with a time of 16:51.7 this past fall. Kegel followed that by placing 11th at Nike Cross Nationals in 17:31.4 to earn second-team All-America honors.

Her 17:48.8 time to win the Class A state cross country title was a meet record and led the Rams to a fifth-place finish as a team. She was undefeated against in-state competition last fall.

The Gatorade award recognizes the nation’s best high school athletes for their excellence in sport, academics and community.

A member of her school’s American Sign Language Club and a clarinetist in the Pep Band, Kegel has volunteered locally with Refresh the Rims, which cleans up public walking paths in Billings. She has also donated her time to multiple community service initiatives through her church.

“Addison is amazing; she is head-and-shoulders above everyone else,” Lauren Zent, head coach of Billings West High School, stated in a press release. “She doesn’t even know how talented she is, I don’t think. She’s truly special and I know even bigger things are headed her way.”

Kegel has maintained an A average in the classroom. She will begin her sophomore year of high school this fall.