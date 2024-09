LAUREL — The Billings Central boys soccer team topped Laurel on Thursday at the Laurel Sports Complex 5-0, while the girls teams played to a scoreless draw in the nightcap.

Central's boys are 3-0 on the season and dropped Laurel to 1-2. Both the Central and Laurel girls teams are now 2-0-1.

