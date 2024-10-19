Billings Central boys, girls soccer teams lock up quarterfinal wins

BILLINGS — The Billings Central boys and girls soccer teams both won quarterfinal matches on Saturday afternoon in Billings at Amend Park to lock up berths in the Class A semifinals.

The Central guys opened the day by jumping on Hamilton just minutes into the game on a Russell Johnson goal. That 1-0 lead stood until the opening minutes of the second half when Daniel Apostol made it 2-0 Rams.

Hamilton's Dane Hayward scored on a free kick late in the second half to make it 2-1, but a Sawyer Guenthner header off a corner kick in the final minutes gave Central a 3-1 win.

The Ram girls played Polson and quickly left little doubt. Ava Yates scored in the game's opening minutes, while Emerson Dull added a pair of penalty kicks as Central raced past Polson 8-0.

